SEATTLE — Beth Scott has been hired to lead MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC as its chief executive officer. Scott succeeds Scott Svenson, co-founder and current CEO. Svenson, who co-founded MOD in 2008 with his wife Ally, has been CEO for 15 years and will now assume the role of executive chairperson. Svenson will continue to support the company through his new role and also Scott in her transition to CEO, the company said.

Scott joins the company from Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants. She was chief restaurant officer for a year and previously president, Flemings Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. for four years. Scott also has held leadership positions at Hilton Hotels and at Disney Parks and Resorts.

“When Ally and I founded MOD, we knew we would eventually transition out of the daily operations of the business to focus on those things we are most passionate about — our purpose of serving people, time in stores with the Squad and the future of MOD,” Svenson said. “After an extensive search, Ally, I, and the entire board were deeply impressed by Beth’s track record and inspired by her commitment to operational excellence, world-class customer service and upholding the values that have always embodied the spirit of MOD. Beth is the perfect person to lead MOD in its next chapter, and she has all that it takes to ensure MOD fulfills on its enormous potential.”

MOD Pizza is a fast-casual concept that offers individual artisan-style pizzas and tossed salads made on demand with any combination of more than 30 toppings. The company operates more than 560 locations, according to the company.