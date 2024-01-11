ATCHINSON, KAN. — MGP Ingredients has promoted Amel Pasagic to its newly created chief commercial officer position. Pasagic will oversee all commercial activities across the company’s three business segments, the company said.

Prior to his promotion, Pasagic was the company’s chief information officer. He joined the company as vice president, information technology when MGPI acquired Luxco, Inc., in April 2021. He later was promoted to the newly created chief information officer role in July.

Before his time with MGPI, Pasagic held a variety of IT leadership positions with Luxco.

He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science from Webster University.