PORTLAND, ORE. — Kim Nisbet has been promoted to chief executive officer of United States Bakery, (DBA) Franz Bakery. She succeeds Bob Albers, who has retired following a 48-year career with the company. Albers will remain with the company as chairman of the board.

Nisbet has been with Franz for the past 34 years, most recently as president since June 2022. During her tenure she has overseen operations, sales and marketing, and has played a role in aligning and driving collaboration companywide, with a focus on innovation, bakery efficiencies, safety and brand awareness, the company said.

“I am honored to continue serving our company and communities, and proud to extend the legacy of our brands for the years to come,” Nisbet said.

Additionally, Franz said Robert Robinson has been promoted to vice president of sales. Robinson has been with Franz for 29 years in key roles overseeing account sales and direct-store delivery operations as well as bakery operations in Idaho. He most recently was director of sales since February 2019.

Justus Larson was elevated to vice president of operations. He has been with Franz for 22 years, focusing on engineering and safety improvements for bakery operations. He most recently was senior director of operations since June 2022, and earlier was corporate engineer and chief engineer.

Victoria Krabill has been promoted to director of marketing. Krabill has been with Franz since December 2015, most recently as senior corporate marketing manager. Earlier, she held operations and sales roles at Fred Meyer.

Founded in 1906 as United States Bakery by Engelbert Franz, Franz Family Bakery now operates nine bread and cake plants in Anchorage, Alaska; Los Angeles; Nampa, Idaho; Billings, Mont.; Portland and Springfield, Ore.; and Seattle (2) and Spokane Valley, Wash. The company also has a biscuit and cracker plant in McMinnville, Ore., that operates as Smith Cookie Co.