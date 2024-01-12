SEATTLE — Starbucks Coffee Co. has elected Daniel Servitje, chairman and chief executive officer of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, to its board of directors.

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, and Mike Sievert, director on the board of 23andMe, also joined the Starbucks board of directors.

Servitje has been the CEO of Grupo Bimbo since 1997 and has been chairman since 2013. He brings more than 20 years of global operations experience and insight into corporate business development.

Grupo Bimbo, a global leader in the baking industry and an important player in snacks, generates annual sales of $22.3 billion with over 217 plants and more than 148,000 associates across 34 countries worldwide. Grupo Bimbo’s 100-plus brands include Bimbo, Sara Lee, Entenmann’s, Thomas’ English muffins and Takis tortilla chips.

Starbucks leadership expressed excitement about the new independent directors, including Servitje, joining the board. The company said the new board members will provide valuable perspectives as Starbucks continues to execute its strategy, drive growth and build long-term shareholder value for Starbucks.