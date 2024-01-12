SALT LAKE CITY — Mars, Inc. has unveiled plans to invest $237 million to build a 339,000-square-foot facility in Salt Lake City for its Nature’s Bakery brand. The company said it expects to add more than 190 jobs to its workforce as part of the project.

Nature’s Bakery is a plant-based, dairy-free, nut-free and non-GMO project-verified snack bar brand that makes convenient, on-the-go snacks. The brand was founded in 2011 and headquartered in Reno, Nevada. In 2020, Nature’s Bakery was acquired by Mars, Inc.

The facility is scheduled to be fully operational in July 2025, according to the company.

Nature’s Bakery has become the eighth best-selling and fastest-growing granola and snack bar brand in a $4 billion category, according to Mars. Its products are sold nationally at Target, Walmart, Costco and others across more than 100,000 stores.

Steve Gardiner, chief executive officer, Nature’s Bakery, expressed his excitement for the strategic expansion with the establishment of the new baking facility.

“This investment marks a significant milestone in our brand’s ability to drive greater capacity to meet growing consumer and retailer demand,” he said. “As a self-manufacturer, this facility joins our existing bakeries to reflect our commitment to innovation and quality and underscores our confidence in the thriving business environment of Utah. We look forward to contributing to the local economy, cultivating community, and creating job opportunities as we further our brand purpose of nourishing families and enabling them to thrive.”

Juan Martin, president of health and wellness at Mars, added, “This investment symbolizes our dedication to scaling our brands responsibility, upholding Mars’ pledge to be America’s prime destination for insurgent brands.”