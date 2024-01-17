COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — Drake’s, a snack cake brand of McKee Foods Corp., is launching a new flavor of its Yodel cakes: Boston Creme. The company said Boston Crème Yodels are “moist, golden (cakes) rolled around Boston Creme-flavored creme and enrobed in Drake’s rich, dark fudge icing.” The Orthodox Union also has certified Boston Creme Yodels kosher (circled-u symbol on carton) as with other Drake’s products.

“Boston Creme pie is the top flavor profile requested by Drake’s fans,” said Chip Stenberg, associate brand manager of Drake’s. “Delivering this classic American dessert flavor in the casual, on-the-go, Yodels format is sure to delight new and existing Drake’s fans … no fork necessary.”

Drake’s Boston Creme Yodels will be available in supermarkets, supercenters, value retainers and convenience stores throughout the Eastern US.