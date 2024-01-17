HOPE, ARK. — Hope Baking Co., a division of East Baking Co., will invest more than $37 million to expand its food manufacturing facility in Hope, Ark. The facility will make a wide variety of baked foods, including breadsticks, English muffins, fully baked bread, and seasonal brown-and-serve rolls, the company said. Hope Baking also said the expansion is expected to create 266 new jobs in the span of two years.

“Hope Baking Co. is excited to be reinvigorating the operation of the bakery and equipment located in Hope, Ark., and looks forward to steady expansion of its employment count,” said Dan Serra, owner of Hope Baking Co.

East Baking Co. acquired Hope Baking Co. in March 2023, and shortly after added a production line to the facility in Hope. Founded in 2003, East Baking Co. offers many types of baked foods in multiple forms, including individually wrapped, bulk packed, bagged, boxed and chip boarded.