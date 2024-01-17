VAUGHAN, ONT. — SeedWise, a brand that produces snacks with seeds, and Ozery Family Bakery, which makes better-for-you bread alternatives, said they are committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

The companies began offsetting natural gas in 2023 by purchasing Carbon Offsets supporting AIM Environmental Group’s Voluntary Emission Reduction program. The program treats organic waste aerobically, eliminating the release of methane gas generated by landfills under traditional waste disposal methods. Both brands also have offset electricity usage with renewable sources by becoming one of the first organizations under Ontario’s Clean Energy Credit (CEC) Program to purchase CECs.

The companies have partnered with Second Harvest, the largest food rescue in Canada, to keep a surplus of food out of landfills and distribute it to those in need. SeedWise and Ozery Family Bakery have donated 178,256 lbs of product to date.

SeedWise and Ozery Family Bakery’s commitment to sustainability makes solid business sense, in addition to its effects on the climate, the companies said. As consumers increasingly seek eco-friendly products, the demand increases, said Laura Morgan, director of marketing, SeedWise.

“As a family business focused on creating healthier opportunities for snackers everywhere, we are excited to announce our sustainability goals for the next few years,” she said. “Through these steps, we are not just shaping the future of snacking, but also taking bold strides towards a greener, more sustainable world.”