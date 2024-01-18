ALBUQUERQUE, NM. — Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), a division of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, said it plans to close its baking plant in Albuquerque by mid-April. The closing will affect 149 employees, the company said.

The Albuquerque plant, BBU’s only facility in New Mexico, bakes bread and buns.

BBU said volume loss as well as the facility’s age “made this bakery inconducive to our company growth plans.” Production is expected to shift to other bakeries in the company’s manufacturing network. BBU operates more than 50 baking plants in the United States.

“This was a difficult decision because of the highly engaged team of associates at the Albuquerque bakery,” said Jessica Santiago, regional director of operations for BBU. “We value and respect our associates and will assist them as we can.”