DULUTH, MINN. — Moline Machinery LLC made changes to its ownership structure and senior management team effective January 1, 2024.

David Moline was named president. He most recently served as vice president of sales and marketing.

Daniel Moline moves to chief operating officer after serving as vice president of manufacturing.

In addition, Eric Van Hees was named senior vice president of systems engineering; Kevin Noreen was moved to chief financial officer/vice president of human resources and Lisa Filzen was named controller.

Gary Moline, president of the company since 1995, moved from owner/president to executive chairman.

He advised this is a long-planned transition that includes these management changes as well as majority ownership transfer to his three children, David, Daniel and Lisa.

“This is a very qualified, skilled and capable group ready to lead a complex manufacturing business,” Gary Moline said. “I have been doing this since the 1970s and am very proud of what we have built here and the growth of our business into international markets during my career. Moving it to a fourth generation of independent, family ownership is a rare event and source of great pride for our family and team members.”