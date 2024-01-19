SAN LEANDRO, CALIF. — Ghirardelli is pairing brownies and cookies as part of the launch of its new Brownie Cookie Bar mix.

The mix combines rich, fudgy brownies with chocolate chip cookies featuring Ghirardelli chocolate chips. The mix requires butter, water, oil and an egg.

“Why choose one when you can have both?” said Megan Wright, marketing director at Ghirardelli. “Home bakers have been hacking ‘brookie’ recipes for some time, so we knew with our fan favorite brownie and chocolate chip cookie mixes, we were the right brand to play matchmaker and officially bring the two together. Combining two favorites in one mix, the rich chocolate brownie layer topped with chocolate chip cookie creates a delicious dessert and delectable treat for any occasion.”

Ghirardelli Brownie Cookie Bar mix is available at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 16.5-oz box at Walmart and will be available in February at Kroger stores.