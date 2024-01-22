DENVER — Kate Kimball has joined the executive leadership team at Ardent Mills as general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer. In her new role, Kimball will oversee all legal and compliance matters for the company as well as serve as an adviser to and secretary of the company’s board of managers.

Kimball joins Ardent Mills with more than 15 years of legal and regulatory experience in both the public and private sector. Most recently, she was associate general counsel of Ball Corp., a Colorado-based sustainable packaging company.

“We are thrilled to have Kate join us as we continue to evolve and grow as a company,” said Dan Dye, chief executive officer of Ardent Mills. “Kate’s expertise in legal and regulatory matters, specifically related to manufacturing and environmental, social and governance, will be a tremendous asset to our team. Furthermore, Kate is a mission-driven individual who shares Ardent Mills’ commitment to our core values.”