COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — Little Debbie, a subsidiary of McKee Foods, is launching Big Pack mini muffins that come in two varieties: chocolate chip and blueberry. Each pack contains pouches of six bite-size mini muffins and is available at a suggested retail price of $4.99.

“Consumer feedback has been a driving force behind the creation of the Big Pack mini muffins,” said Erica Cunningham, product manager at Little Debbie. “It was this frequently heard request, coupled with the understanding that as households grow and change, so do their needs, that led us to offer a format with more muffins per pouch. This is in addition to our current Family Pack mini muffins with four muffins per pouch, available in a variety of both classic and fun flavors, including chocolate chip, blueberry, birthday cake and strawberry shortcake mini muffins.”

Both varieties of these Big Pack mini muffins will be available nationwide starting in mid-January.