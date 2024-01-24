HUNT VALLEY, MD. — Terry S. Thomas, chief growth officer of Thomasville, Ga.-based Flowers Foods, Inc., has joined the board of directors of McCormick & Co.

Thomas took on the role of chief growth officer in September 2023. In his new role, he is responsible for leading and managing growth initiatives, product development and innovation, marketing, sales, foodservice and net revenue management. As a member of Flowers Foods’ executive leadership team, he is involved with corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and uncovering new revenue streams for the company.

Prior to Flowers Foods, Thomas was with Unilever PLC for nearly 11 years, including as global chief customer officer for personal care. Earlier he was executive vice president and chief customer officer for Unilever US. Prior to Unilever he was with PepsiCo, Inc. for more than six years in various VP roles.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics at Northwestern University and a master’s degree in marketing and international business management at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“Mr. Thomas has an outstanding track record in the broader CPG and food industry of delivering business results and building strong teams,” said Brendan M. Foley, president and chief executive officer of McCormick. “His deep understanding of the global retail landscape and his expertise in driving growth with leading brands makes him an excellent fit for McCormick. I look forward to working with Terry and the rest of the board to oversee our strategic direction and advance our leadership and differentiation.”