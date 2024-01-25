Investing in fast-moving robotics or computer-controlled systems can save labor, boost capacity and improve product consistency, at least on paper.

However, bakeries that purchase such equipment but don’t upgrade their maintenance departments face potential challenges in keeping their lines running over the long run.

This situation often results in additional training, hiring more highly skilled technicians or both. Failure to do so will result in a rough startup or future repair bills from equipment vendors or third parties, as well as lower throughput due to unexpected or extended downtime caused by poor planning from the start.

“Newer technologies, especially robotics of any kind, pose a challenge that goes back to the labor question,” said Jeff Dearduff, veteran bakery engineer and president of JED Manufacturing Services. “While you want to invest in high-tech automation, you must remember that you have to staff up on the technical control side in order to maintain programming and troubleshoot problems.”

Those new technicians, if available, also might not be a good fit in existing bakeries with both old and new equipment.

“Those trained in this highly technical skill want to only exercise their highly technical skill,” Dearduff explained. “They do not want to work on mechanical apparatuses, nor do they want to work weekends.”

When installing new equipment, one good rule of thumb is to make sure to standardize wherever possible, using the same type of servo motors, PLCs and HMIs that are used on existing equipment, suggested Rowdy Brixey, president, Brixey Engineering.

Otherwise, invest in training when the equipment is being installed and 90 days afterward to ensure the maintenance crew is comfortable with the new technology.

“If you don’t have any prior experience with technology or equipment, you have got to get out in front of that with your training and make sure that your team is a part of the installation,” he said. “The best time to learn about it is while those representatives are there from the manufacturer, when they are setting it up.”

Unfortunately, bakeries find themselves unable to provide such training because they’re focused on maintaining existing production lines while installing the new one.

Brixey recommended bundling maintenance training into capital expenditures involving new technology, and even budget for ongoing refresher courses, if necessary.

This article is an excerpt from the November 2023 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Maintenance, click here.