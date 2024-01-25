HOUSTON — Richard Hoskins III, former president of Colborne Foodbotics, died Jan. 23. He was 74 years old.

Fondly known as “Pie Guy,” Hoskins graduated from the University of Dayton as a chemical engineer in 1972, working quickly through the ranks to become divisional president at a Fortune 500 company at age 29. He later moved on to Colborne. He pioneered many leading innovations that have become standards in the industry, including the concept of high-speed ultrasonic cutting for commercial bakery production as well as full-scale robotic integration into production lines.

Hoskins played a key role in the American Pie Council, introducing a commercial category to the National Pie Championships, and served on the International Baking Industry Exposition’s planning committee for more than 20 years, including a term as chairman in 2010. He was BEMA’s chairman in 2005 and in 2019 was honored by BEMA with the Fred Springer Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions not only to the association but also the baking industry. At the time he received the award BEMA said Hoskins was instrumental in the association’s self-sustainment after it broke away from a management company more than two decades ago. He also was responsible for one of the association’s biggest changes: opening its annual convention and winter summit to baker attendance.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Ireland Hoskins Jr., and mother, Alice Cleverly Hoskins. He is survived by his wife Linda Schaedler Hoskins; son Richard Ireland Hoskins IV (Nicole); daughter Lysa Hynes; grandchildren Richard Ireland Hoskins V, Riley Ann Hoskins and Braden Thomas Hoskins.

A visitation and rosary is scheduled for Feb. 1 at Klein Funeral Home in Houston with a funeral mass set for 11 a.m. CST, Feb. 2 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church with burial to follow at Klein Memorial Park — Tomball in Pinehurst, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to the following link