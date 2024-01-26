LOS ANGELES – Kingswood Capital Management, a private equity company, is acquiring Corbion’s emulsifiers business for approximately $326 million. Kingswood Capital is a lower, middle market firm that makes investments in consumer, energy, industrial, retail, technology and other industries, according to the company.

Other food-related businesses Kingswood has invested in include energy drink maker G Fuel and the retailer Save Mart.

The transaction includes two US-based manufacturing plants that employ approximately 175.

“Kingswood is excited to take this world class emulsifiers business forward and build on its tremendous heritage by continuing to provide best-in-class service,” said Alex Wolf, managing partner at Kingswood. “We are delighted to partner with Corbion in creating the largest standalone pure-play emulsifiers business in North America.”

Corbion said the divestment will allow it to sharpen its focus on its fermentation-based technologies.

“Caring about the welfare of both our customers and our employees has always been part of building a premium emulsifiers business at Corbion, so that was very much on our minds when looking at potential new owners,” said Andy Muller, president of sustainable food solutions for Corbion. “We believe this deal matches our customers and employees with the right partners and leadership to help take them even further.”