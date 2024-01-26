PENNSAUKEN, NJ. — J&J Snack Foods Corp. has debuted a smaller, snackable version of its ¡Hola! Churros and is offering free samples for retailers to try.

“Try the new twist on one of America’s fastest growing desserts or snacks with ¡Hola! Churros, Churro Fries,” the company said. “Made from a delicious and cake-like authentic Spanish-style recipe, these craveable 4-inch churro fries are perfect for any daypart. Easy to prep; just heat and serve. They even come with cinnamon sugar in every case. Request your free sample.”

To order samples of the new churro fries, or any of J&J Snack Foods’ other products, fill out the sample request form on the company’s website.

“¡Hola! Churros provides operators an easy solution for offering crowd-pleasing snacks and desserts,” said Norma Jean Abbattista, senior director of marketing, foodservice, at J&J Snack Foods. “According to Datassential, churros have grown by 147% in the past four years as a mini dessert and are the fastest growing dessert overall. Snacking occasions continue to grow as sales opportunities between main menu dayparts and ¡Hola! Churros offer a tremendously easy opportunity. Our churros can be air fried, deep fried, or baked in minutes and can be very creative carriers of flavor with dips, glazes, sprinkles and drizzles added by operators to customize their menu offering.”