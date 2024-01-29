NEW YORK — New York Times bestselling author Ken Forkish is set to release a new book in spring 2024 that presents his recipes in a fun way. The former James Beard Award winner has teamed up with comics artist Sarah Becan for Let’s Make Bread!: A Comic Book Cookbook (Ten Speed Graphic).

On sale May 14, this visual and interactive guide shows readers every step of the bread making process with clear and engaging comics. Forkish and Becan provide valuable tips for the first-time bread maker, from the necessary equipment and ingredients to the basic eight-step bread method. They explain how to start, feed, maintain and share a sourdough starter and include troubleshooting tips for temperature, dough texture, proofing and more.

The two also present 17 gold-standard recipes for both traditional and customizable loaves, including The Saturday Bread, The Standard, Corn Kernel Bread and Raisin-Pecan Bread.

“This groundbreaking collaboration between Ken and Sarah is absolutely brilliant… Let’s Make Bread! will see no shelf time in my house; my copy will live on the counter perched by my flour bin for years to come,” said Bruce Bromberg, chef and owner of Blue Ribbon restaurants.