MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. has partnered with Mondelez International, Inc. to offer a new baking mix and frosting collaboration through the companies’ Betty Crocker and Oreo brands.

Betty Crocker Oreo baking mixes and frosting will be shipped to retailers on Jan. 22 and available nationwide.

The new Betty Crocker Oreo baking mixes will feature pieces of Oreo cookies and will come in four varieties: Lava cake, white cake, chocolate cake and brownie. The mixes have a suggested retail price of $4.22 for a 9.3-oz box.

In addition, the companies are offering Betty Crocker Oreo crème flavored frosting at a suggested retail price of $2.98 for a 1-lb container.