LYNGBY, DENMARK – Novozymes and Chr. Hansen have completed their merger, creating a company called Novonesis that has 10,000 employees, a global network of research and development and application centers and activity in 30 industries. Annual revenue will be about €3.7 billion ($4 billion).

Half of the Novonesis portfolio will focus on enabling healthier lives and producing better foods, according to the company, while the other half will seek to reduce chemical use and target climate-neutral practices. Novozymes supplied enzymes and microbial technologies. Chr. Hansen produced ingredient systems for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries.

Novozymes and Chr. Hansen entered into an agreement to merge on Dec. 12, 2022. The name combines the word “novo,” meaning new from the Latin word de novo (anew), and “Genesis,” the Greek word for origin or beginning.

“We have successfully combined Novozymes and Chr. Hansen, and today we come together as one leading global bio-solutions partner,” said Ester Baiget, president and chief executive officer of Novonesis. “Novonesis combines our joint strengths and the wonders of biology, and we are set to lead a new era of bio-solutions.”

Cees de Jong, chairman of Novonesis, added, “We will continue to create powerful bio-solutions for our customers and partners based on our more than 100 years of innovation and application expertise. Together, we will serve as a growth partner to our customers, a value creator to our shareholders, and a company that has a significant, positive impact on society and the planet.”