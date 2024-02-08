RENO, NEV. — Mary’s Gone Crackers has named Roger Yoder vice president of marketing and business development. In his new role, Yoder will lead initiatives that drive the company’s growth, develop strategic partnerships and unlock new business opportunities.

Yoder is known for working in the areas of consumer marketing, business development and international sales, according to Mary’s Gone Crackers. His past experience includes helping raise market share and revenue growth at Sensient Natural Ingredients, Microsoft, Gateway Computer, Apple Computer and Norton Internet Security.

“Roger Yoder’s appointment as our vice president of marketing and business development marks a pivotal moment for Mary’s Gone Crackers,” said Michael Finete, chief executive officer. “His strategic prowess and extensive experience perfectly align with our company’s pursuit of category leadership and disruptive growth objectives.”