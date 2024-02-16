Puratos unveiled Smoobees, soft and chewy fruit boba that offer an alternative to traditional fillings. Made with natural ingredients, Smoobees maintain their shape and texture during mixing, baking and freezing, providing a consistent infusion of flavor in every bite, according to the company.

“Just as Puratos was founded on disruptive innovation in the bakery category, Smoobees were developed to be a bold game changer for the inclusions market,” said Jessica Blondeel, product director, sweet goods at Puratos. “From discussions with thousands of retailers and bakers, we know that peace of mind and differentiation are key. At the same time, consumers want a surprising and fun eating experience. With Smoobees, we bring that convenience and excitement to the whole sweet baked goods category.”

Smoobees — which are shelf-stable, plant-based, gluten-free and free from artificial flavors and colors — come in a variety of flavors, including Strawberry, Blueberry, Lemon, Coffee and Caramel, and are roughly the size of pomegranate seeds.

