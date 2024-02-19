WARD HILL, MASS. — Brekki will launch at Whole Foods Market stores across the United States, joining other national retailers that currently offer the oats brand.

“We're thrilled to be expanding into Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and carrying five of these eight delicious flavors,” said Aimee Tsakirellis, executive vice president of marketing for brekki. "As the first certified organic national grocer, having a presence in Whole Foods Market stores marks a significant milestone for brekki. We're eager to introduce brekki to a broader audience of health-conscious and on-the-go consumers."

Brekki’s formulations include ancient grains, almonds, oats, chia seeds, almond milk and coconut nectar. They are also available in several flavors including original, vanilla cinnamon, dark chocolate, apples and cinnamon and cold brew coffee.