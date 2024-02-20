BERKELEY, CALIF. — Once Upon a Farm is expanding its childhood nutrition portfolio with three new product lines.

The offerings are designed as shelf-stable pantry snacks for babies and toddlers, and each product features an organic, non-GMO and no added sugar formulation. The product launch includes:

Fruit & Veggie Puffs — Unsweetened and unsalted puffs made with avocado oil and sorghum, with flavors like strawberry, sweet potato and coconut; apple, sweet potato and coconut; and mango, carrot and coconut.

Coconut Melts — bite-size snacks with added probiotics produced in a convenient, grab-and-go format. Flavors include Mango Ba-nilla, strawberry banana and mixed berry.

Organic Tractor Wheels Toddler Soft-Baked Bars — bars formulated from whole grain oats, fruits and vegetables for on-the-go children. The individually wrapped snacks come in flavor varieties such as apple, sweet potato and spinach; banana, pumpkin and cauliflower; and strawberry, pumpkin and beet.

“Having started with refrigerated, cold-pressed pouches seven years ago, consumer feedback was overwhelming in asking to bring our high standards, clean nutrition, and fresh taste to a shelf-stable snack,” said Cassandra Curtis, founder and chief innovation officer at Once Upon a Farm. “We believe all food for babies and toddlers should be packed with wholesome real ingredients, taste great, and be convenient for busy parents. Our new snacks deliver on all three fronts, promoting self-feeding and important developmental milestones.”

All three product lines will be available in retailers nationwide beginning in March 2024. The offerings follow A2/A2 Whole Milk Shakes as the latest addition to Once Upon a Farm’s portfolio.