YAKIMA, WASH. — Kwik Lok Corp. has named Chris Latta as director of business development. In his new role, Latta will be in charge of the ideation and commercialization of new solutions to market.

“Kwik Lok has a 70-year legacy providing inventive and reliable solutions to customers,” said Blair Chastain, chief revenue officer of Kwik Lok. “I am excited to have Chris join Kwik Lok’s global team to guide a new generation of reliable and sustainable solutions to market.”

Latta has more than 15 years of experience in product design for several industries such as maritime instrumentation and foodservice retail equipment.

He received a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in management, strategy and leadership from Michigan State University