LA MADELEINE, FRANCE — Roquette has expanded its Nutralys plant protein portfolio by adding four multi-functional pea proteins for plant-based foods and high-protein nutritional products.

The pea protein ingredients include Nutralys Pea F853M (isolate), Nutralys H85 (hydrolysate), Nutralys T Pea 700FL (textured) and Nutralys T Pea 700M (textured).

The pea proteins were developed to help address challenges in formulating foods and beverages with plant proteins, according to the company.

The proteins may be used in such applications as nutritional bars, protein drinks, and plant-based meat and dairy alternatives.

“We’ve made it our mission to make life easier for food manufacturers when it comes to product development, operational output and consumer satisfaction,” said Romain Joly, global head of proteins business line at Roquette. “Through significant investment and development, we’ve found the winning formula for optimal taste, texture, and techno-functionality — opening up a world of opportunity for application innovation in the plant protein market.”