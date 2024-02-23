MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Coco Bakery Inc., a maker of French macaron and sweet goods for distribution to retail and foodservice customers across North America, is set to receive C$683,000 ($505,895) from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) to expand operations.

FedDev Ontario said the funds will be used to add new equipment at Coco Bakery’s plant in Ontario, an initiative that will more than double the company’s current French macaron production capacity. The company said it makes more than 30,000 macarons, 15,000 eclairs and 20,000 profiteroles a day. The investment also will create 20 jobs, FedDev Ontario said.

“The investment from FedDev Ontario will help increase Coco Bakery’s capacity, thus accelerating our growth in new channels in Canada and the US,” said Beth Carreon, president of Coco Bakery. “Since we are a local manufacturer, and we source many of our input materials from domestic suppliers, our growth translates to more employment for Canadians.”

Founded in 2012, Coco Bakery is a

. In addition to Coco Bakery, Bond Bakery Brands’ portfolio includes Portofino Bakery Ltd., Pace Processing and Product Development Ltd. and Holy Napoli Pizza Inc.