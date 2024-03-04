CHICAGO — The American Society of Baking (ASB) awarded Catherin Herrera, director of baking technology, technical service at Bimbo Canada, this year’s Rising Baker Award.

“The Rising Baker Award shines a spotlight on the talented individuals who make up this innovative industry,” said Kristen Spriggs, executive director of the ASB, who joined the organization last year when the award was first introduced at BakingTech 2023. “Our recipients last year, James Happ and John Hinds, show us what’s possible with our next generation of leaders. The 2024 award winner will inspire all generations and show what’s possible with hard work and dedication — two qualities that are prevalent in the ASB membership.”

The ASB Rising Baker program is intended to recognize young professionals who have made outstanding contributions to the wholesale baking industry, shown a dedication to their wholesale baking career and contributed significantly to the profession.

“The Rising Baker Award is not just a recognition of what a baking professional has done, but a celebration of what individuals in our industry do,” said Peter Rasmussen, chair of the Rising Baker Award Committee. “Catherin Herrera has shown her commitment to the industry by constantly learning and sharing her knowledge with others. She is not just a part of the industry, but a leader who is making it better every day. Congratulations on the well-deserved award.”

Herrera has 18 years of experience in the baking industry and has worked at several organizations, including Carrefour Columbia, Puratos, AIB and Bimbo Bakeries USA. Throughout her career, Herrera’s roles have included FSQA, R&D, technical support and education.

Her achievements are many. She led the conversion of the fresh-to-frozen portfolio during her tenure at Carrefour, for example, and helped launch the first certified organic bread in Latin America. In addition to serving as a voting member of ASB and the Prairie Grain Development Committee Quality Evaluation Development committee, Herrera’s industry contributions include the mentorship of Kansas State University students’ research projects, speaker participation at various university classes and working as a baking instructor for AIB International.

“I started in this industry as a young professional and benefited from the early connections I made through ASB,” said Eric Lewis, vice president of supply chain quality, Flowers Foods and ASB chairman. “It is rewarding for me now, as the ASB board chair and after many years in this industry, to see us recognizing and lifting up our future industry leaders with this award. All of the nominees this year have promising careers, and we are honored to have their involvement in ASB.”