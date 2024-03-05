MINNEAPOLIS — Pillsbury Baking, whose shelf-stable products are manufactured by Hometown Food Co., has launched two new product lines: moist supreme creamy cake mixes and stuffed cookie kits.

Both product lines come in two flavors. The moist supreme creamy cake mixes come in almond and vanilla flavors while the stuffed cookie kits come in caramel filled chocolate chip and raspberry filled chocolate flavors.

“With a legacy spanning over a century, Pillsbury Baking continues to inspire families to revel in the joy of baking delightful treats together,” said Dan Anglemyer, chief operations officer at Hometown Food Co. “Our commitment to innovative ideas and crafting sweet indulgences remains unwavering. Introducing our elevated Creamy Line of cake mixes, designed to infuse deliciousness into special occasions and everyday moments. Our new stuffed cookie kits bring a touch of fun and decadence, allowing consumers to experience the goodness of specialty bakery cookies right at home — without the hefty price tag.”

The Pillsbury creamy cake mixes and stuffed cookie kits will retail from $2 to $5.