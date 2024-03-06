SOUTHAMPTON, NY, — Tate’s Bake Shop has added four items to its permanent lineup, including the new Tiny Tate’s, a smaller version of the original recipe, which will come in chocolate chip and snickerdoodle. They also have added salted caramel chocolate chip and snickerdoodle as permanent flavors in the original size.

Founded in 1980 by Kathleen King in Southampton, Tate’s Bake Shop is now one of the fastest growing cookie companies in the United States, according to the company.

Inspired by social media trends and Gen Z’s affinity for “treat culture,” Tiny Tate’s can be purchased in 5.5-oz resealable bags at Safeway, Target, Whole Foods and other retailers nationwide.