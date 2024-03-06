AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS — Corbion has promoted Peter Kazius from senior vice president investor relations, corporate development and M&A to chief financial officer. He succeeds Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot, who has been CFO since 2014.

Before his time with Corbion, Kazius was most recently finance director of dry sweet systems EMEA for Kerry and previously senior manager finance planning and analysis, Western Europe for Unilever. He also has held leadership positions at PepsiCo, Inc.

Kazius joined Corbion in 2014 and has held such leadership positions as senior finance director for the food business unit, vice president group business control, and vice president group finance.

“I would like to thank Eddy for his partnership over the five past years,” said Olivier Rigaud, chief executive officer at Corbion. “His long-term dedication and leadership to Corbion have been instrumental. I want to welcome Peter to his new role and very much look forward to working closely with him to continue the Corbion journey.”

Prior to Corbion, Rhede van der Kloot was most recently division finance director for Vopak and previously in technical and financial units for Unilever.