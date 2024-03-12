DENVER — The Upcycled Food Association has named Amanda Oenbring as its new chief executive officer. Oenbring succeeds outgoing CEO Angie Crone.

Before joining the association, Oenbring was most recently vice president of programs and partnerships for two years at EarthShare. She previously was associate director of regional business membership for 1% for the Planet and previously chief catalyst for Yellow Seed: The Collaborative Project.

“Amanda’s leadership skills, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to sustainability give me confidence in her ability to lead UFA into its next chapter,” said Caroline Cotto, founding member of the UFA and former chair of the UFA board of directors.

Donya Litowitz, incoming board president, added, “As the new board chair, I am grateful for the opportunity to welcome such a seasoned food industry champion like Amanda to lead the Upcycled Food Association. She will be an incredible asset to the board and, most importantly, to the upcycled movement more broadly.”

Crone has been with the association since February 2022, where she began her tenure as its head of programs and member services. She was later named interim CEO in November 2022 and became the association’s permanent CEO in April 2023.

Before her time with the association, Crone was most recently interim head of consumer packaged goods at Fair Trade USA and previously program manager at Numi Foundation.