STRATFORD, CONN. — Nuovo Pasta Productions Ltd., a manufacturer of refrigerated fresh pasta and sauces, has promoted Tom V. Quinn to president and chief operating officer. Quinn most recently was executive vice president and COO. He has held a variety of sales leadership and operations roles at the company over the past 19 years.

In addition to his time at Nuovo Pasta, Quinn worked as vice president of sales for Casa Di Bertacchi/Rich Products Corp. for seven years. He also was a business manager with Food Enterprises of New York for eight years.

Quinn is chairman of the National Pasta Association’s Government Affairs Committee, Membership Committee, and Billion Meal Challenge. In 2022 he published a book, “Delivering Greatness,” which chronicles his business and life lessons. Quinn received a bachelor’s degree in economics at Fairfield University.

Founded in 1989, Nuovo Pasta makes more than 22 million lbs of fresh pasta per year at its plants in Stratford and Cleveland. The company’s products are sold in specialty stores, supermarkets and warehouse clubs in all 50 states, Mexico and the Caribbean.