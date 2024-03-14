INDIANAPOLIS — Catalina Crunch has added three new members to its leadership team. The new members include Lauri Luker as chief operating officer, Jim Duddleston as senior vice president of national accounts and west, and Kristy Vigil as senior vice president of natural channel and east. Each new member will be responsible for strategically expanding the retail presence of Catalina Crunch, the company said.

Luker previously held senior positions at Kellanova, where she oversaw US commercial strategy for Eggo and Morning Star Farms. Other companies Luker held senior positions at include WhiteWave Foods and Amplify Snack Brands.

Jim Duddeston was previously the senior vice president of Kind Snacks. He also held vice president of sales roles at Starbucks and Amplify Snack Brands.

Vigil was previously the senior vice president of retail sales for ByHeart, a fully integrated baby nutrition company. She was also a senior vice president of sales for Kind Snacks.

“The appointment of Lauri, Jim, and Kristy comes at a pivotal moment for Catalina Crunch as we witness unprecedented demand for our products,” said Doug Behrens, chief executive officer of Catalina Crunch. “Their collective expertise will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy forward and ensuring Catalina Crunch maintains its position as a leader within the industry.”