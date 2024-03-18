WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 2.7¢ per lb in February, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The decrease follows a 0.9¢ per lb increase in January. The price of whole wheat bread also fell 2.7¢ per lb after falling 1.6¢ in January.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 200.6¢, down 2.7¢ per lb from January but up 11¢ from February 2023.

At 260.4¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 2.7¢ from January but up 10.4¢ per lb from February 2023.

The national average price of family flour in February was 55.8¢, up 0.4¢ from January and up 0.8¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in February was 143.2¢ per lb, up 0.7¢ from January but down 5.4¢ from February 2023. Chocolate chip cookies were 524.8¢ per lb, up 22.9¢ per lb from January and up 7.1¢ from February 2023.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in February was 100.1¢, up 0.1¢ from January and up 4.2¢ from February 2023.