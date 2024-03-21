ORRVILLE, OHIO — Hostess Brands, Inc., a subsidiary of The J.M. Smucker Co., is expanding in the sweet baked goods category with the launch of Hostess Meltamors. The soft, fluffy mini-cakes feature a chocolate-flavored drizzle and chocolatey- or caramel-flavored melting center that Hostess claims “flows like ‘lava’ when warmed for only five seconds in the microwave.”

The snack cakes are available in two flavors: double chocolate and chocolate creamy caramel.

“Inspired by warm restaurant desserts, Meltamors can be enjoyed immediately or transformed into a whole new level of chocolatey-flavored goodness by warming Meltamors in the microwave for just five seconds,” said Chris Balach, vice president of marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. “Meltamors is a transformational snacking experience that brings carefree joy to everyday moments. At Hostess, we understand the importance of creating connections, and Meltamors is our tasty contribution to turning those ‘little’ family moments into sweet memories that last a lifetime.”

Hostess Meltamors are available in 9.31-oz boxes containing eight individually wrapped mini cakes. In addition, the snack cakes are available in single-serve 2.33-oz packages, containing two Meltamors, at convenience stores nationwide.