CHICAGO — Chocolate manufacturer Ritter Sport USA, a subsidiary of Germany-based Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG, has named Ralf Hilpuesch as its chief executive officer.

As CEO, Hilpuesch will oversee the company’s US-based operations, which it recently founded in Chicago, and its growth initiatives.

Prior to Ritter Sport, Hilpuesch was president and CEO of Storck North America. He joined Storck North America in 2001 as vice president of marketing, USA.

“We are pleased to welcome an executive as well regarded as Ralf Hilpuesch to lead our growing presence in the US market,” said Malte Dammann, global chief demand officer at Ritter. “In his remarkable career to date, Ralf has demonstrated his profound knowledge of the market, his ability to build exceptional teams, and his talent for successfully establishing brands.”