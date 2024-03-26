CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — GDM, a global plant genetics company, has acquired KWS’ corn and sorghum business in South America. The transaction includes all of KWS’ South American corn breeding and sales activities in Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay as well as all corn and sorghum production sites in Brazil and corn production sites in Argentina.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The combination of KWS' corn position with GDM's plant genetics expertise, with a focus on soybean and wheat, creates a unique synergy and strength for our market position and the continued advancement of our company," said Ignacio Bartolomé, chief executive officer of GDM. "We will continue to work closely with the entire agricultural chain, with the purpose of continuing to provide the latest advances in technology applied to plant genetics, with the producer as our main focus and yield as our central objective."

KWS, a plant breeding company, is active in over 70 countries.

“In South America, we have established a strong position in the corn market, something we are very proud of,” said Nicolás Wielandt a member of the KWS executive board who is responsible for the corn business. “However, in order to implement the strategic objectives of the KWS group with full force and focus, we have decided that this is the right time, in terms of business maturity, to find a partner who is in a strong position to take the corn business in South America to the next level.

“We are fully convinced that GDM is the right choice, both from a cultural perspective and in terms of its complementary business position. With GDM as the new owner, a strong player will emerge that is looking to grow further in the South American soybean and corn market,"

KWS will retain all vegetable, sugar beet and counter-season breeding programs of the European corn and sugar beet portfolio in Brazil, Chile and Peru. The transaction will not affect the European corn business. The transaction is subject to prior approval from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) in Brazil and the National Commission for the Defense of Competition in Argentina.