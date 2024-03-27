SHERIDAN LAKE, COLO. — Weskan Grain LLC, a division of the Soloviev Group, intends to acquire the assets and operations of Stockholm Grain LLC, adding four new locations for Weskan Grain and its shortline Colorado Pacific Railroad, which serves farmers in western Kansas and eastern Colorado.

Established in 2008, Stockholm Grain operates grain facilities near Tribune, Sharon Springs and Weskan, Kan. With the acquisition of Stockholm Grain’s 7 million bus of grain storage, Weskan Grain will have overall storage capacity of 20 million bus.

Financial terms were not disclosed, and final details of the acquisition will be announced later, the companies said.

Weskan Grain constructed a new bulk train loading grain facility with 5 million bus of concrete grain storage near Sheridan Lake in 2022, alongside the Stockton Siding of the Colorado Pacific Railroad. Purchasing wheat, milo and corn, Weskan Grain has locations in Galatea and Stockton, Colo.; Tribune, Kan.; and two facilities in Scott City, Kan., one with rail access to the Colorado Pacific.

“Stockholm was the perfect addition to our business because its people, reputation and locations are a great fit,” said Will Bramblett, chief executive officer of Weskan Grain. “Stockholm customers should expect the same caliber of service under the Weskan brand.”