Prospector Popcorn knows popcorn. The Ridgefield, Conn.-based snack maker offers a range of gourmet popcorn flavors, including year-round varieties such as Belgian Chocolate Toffee, Classic Caramel, Strawberry Ice Cream, Cheddar and Caramel, and seasonal flavors like Chocolate Strawberry.

The company also knows the value of employment for some of the most talented — yet underappreciated — employees in America’s workforce. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Prospector is dedicated to competitive and inclusive employment for individuals with disabilities. In fact, 75% of the company’s employees — Prospects, they are called — self-identify with a disability.

Tied directly to the 2014 opening of a movie theater, the Prospector, also in Ridgefield, Prospector Popcorn is the brainchild of Valerie Jensen, whose sister, Hope, was born with Down syndrome. It’s her dedication to both the theater and the popcorn company that drives employment opportunities for those with disabilities.

“Our delicious gourmet popcorn is not only the perfect product to share our mission and sparkle with the world, but it’s proof that our model of meaningful and inclusive employment for people with disabilities can come in all forms,” said Adam Ingberman, director of digital marketing, Prospector Popcorn. “It can be a variety of businesses including, but not limited to, a first-run movie theater.”

The company’s model of competitive and inclusive employment applies to both the theater and the popcorn operation. Prospects are involved at multiple levels of the company, including greeting and seating guests in the theater and transforming traditional theater-style popcorn into handmade gourmet snacks.

Doing the job itself and teaching the job are the two requirements for every position at the Prospector and Prospector Popcorn. By using adaptive technology and systems of continuous improvement to achieve its goals, the company is dedicated to experimenting, educating, growing, creating, fostering empathy and changing minds.

Prospector Popcorn’s campaign to bring awareness to those with disabilities continues to expand. Last year, for example, the company launched Down to Sparkle, a flavor created with a combination of pretzels, chocolate, marshmallows, caramel and 21 unique ingredients, which symbolize March 21, World Down Syndrome Day.

Given the success of both the theater and the popcorn, it comes as no surprise that Prospector may well be setting a trend. Others have reached out to the company seeking to uncover the secret of the organization’s success.

“Since opening in 2014, we’ve received hundreds of inquiries from entrepreneurs, businesses and families expressing either a hope for us to create a Prospector in their town or a desire to replicate our model,” said Ryan Wenke, executive director, the Prospector.

More information on the company’s popcorn products and its employment opportunities can be found at www.prospectorpopcorn.org. To learn more about the movie theater, visit www.prospectortheater.org.