QUEENSBURY, NY. — Bucks County Biscotti Co., a second-generation family bakery, has introduced biscottini, a miniature version of its biscotti. The new creation is now available in two flavors, sea-salted chocolate toffee and classic anise almond, and comes in resealable 8-oz packages made from recycled materials.

“We see the biscottini pouches as the next big step for our family business, with the format allowing us to expand into more stores and introduce new folks to our family’s biscotti,” said Riley Silbert, owner.

Customers can find the biscottini on Bucks County’s website, www.buckscountybiscotti.com, as well as select retailers in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.