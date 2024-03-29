NEW YORK — Tim Hortons has added three new Dream Cookies flavors to its US menus.

The new offerings include Dream Cookies made with Reese’s Minis and pecans, which are described as peanut butter cookies filled with pecans and topped with Reese’s Minis; Dream Cookies made with M&M’s Minis milk chocolate candies; and rocky road Dream Cookies with pecans, which are chocolate cookies full of pecans and marshmallows.

“For 60 years, the Tim Hortons brand has been synonymous with great coffee and delicious baked goods with amazing everyday value,” said Holly Ramsden, vice president of marketing at Tim Hortons US. “We can’t wait for guests to experience our elevated Dream Cookie platform and discover their new favorite cookies.”