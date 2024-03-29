LOS ANGELES — FAT Brands Inc. will launch Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Pretzel Bites under its Pretzelmaker brand, which will be available for a limited time from April 1 through June 30. The company describes the pretzel bites as freshly baked, hand rolled snacks that are covered in Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust and Pretzelmaker vanilla glaze dipping sauce.

“We continually strive to create one-of-a-kind menu offerings that bring excitement to our fans,” said Katie Thoms, senior director of marketing at Pretzelmaker. “Our partnership with Cinnamon Toast Crunch brings a level of sweetness and nostalgia that we feel will resonate with our guests and drive them to visit our locations for an epic taste bud adventure.”

Pretzelmaker is best known as the originator of pretzel bites. The company opened its first stand in 1991 and since expanded to more than 280 locations worldwide.