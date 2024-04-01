NEWTON, KAN. — Michael Wilks, marketing director at Bunting Magnetics, retired in March after 23 years with the company.

Starting as the company’s marketing manager, Wilks oversaw all aspects of marketing, including the management of more than 15 small- and mid-sized trade shows each year. He was eventually promoted to director of sales and marketing.

Wilks became general manager of the Flexible Die Manufacturing Facility in 2008. He was tasked with overseeing construction of the new manufacturing unit and startup in just eight months.

In his 23 years at Bunting, the company’s product portfolio has evolved from small MagSlide conveyors to ultra-strong magnetic separators including the Stainless Steel Separation Conveyor (SSSC) and Eddy Current Separators.

Wilks graduated magna cum laude from Wichita State University.