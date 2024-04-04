CRAILSHEIM, GERMANY —Johannes Schubert, managing director of Schubert Packaging Systems, has also been named head of sales at Gerhard Schubert GmbH. He replaces Martin Sauter, who is stepping down.

“We are delighted that Johannes Schubert is taking over as head of sales at Gerhard Schubert and that Martin Sauter, who is relinquishing this position for health reasons, will remain with the company,” said Marcel Kiessling, managing director of Gerhard Schubert GmbH.

Schubert trained as an industrial mechanic at the Crailsheim headquarters before working as a project manager in sales. In mid-2021, he joined Schubert Packaging Systems as managing director and has since also been responsible for sales at Schubert-Turnkey and Schubert-Pharma.

From 2000 to 2011, Sauter worked in sales at Schubert subsidiary International Packaging Systems GmbH, now Schubert Packaging Systems GmbH, including as sales manager from 2005 to 2011. Since June 2018, he had held the position of head of sales for Gerhard Schubert GmbH.