CINCINNATI — Chris Chapman has joined Klosterman Baking Co. as chief financial officer.

Chapman has more than 20 years of experience in finance, most recently as vice president of finance and administration and vice president of global business service at Krauss-Maffei Corp. She also has worked as CFO at 5ME, LLC and CFO at Pieralisi North America.

She received a bachelor’s degree in international studies at Thomas More University, a master’s degree in business administration at Northern Kentucky University and a doctorate degree in leadership studies at Xavier University.