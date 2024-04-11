AAK expanded its AkoPlanet platform for plant-based foods in the United States with the addition of coconut oil called AkoPlanet CNO 16-001. The company is adding the coconut oil to its AkoPlanet platform to support a sustainable coconut oil supply chain.

“At AAK, we are committed to helping formulators develop tastier and healthier plant-based foods that consumers will enjoy and purchase loyally,” said Ryan Branch, senior marketing manager for AAK USA. “Our experts work together to leverage food science, product development and an expansive toolbox of supplier partners to create healthier and more sustainable foods that are great-tasting, 100% plant-based, non-GMO and more. With our range of AkoPlanet solutions and dedicated approach, we can take plant-based foods beyond where they are today.”

The expansion introduces a coconut oil that abides by high sustainability standards and supports AAK’s commitment as a supplier of sustainable plant-based ingredient solutions while supporting farmers and featuring traceability to the farm.

