The FR 400 TWIN flowwrapper from Harpak-Ulma delivers two fully functional FR 400 horizontal flowwrap machines within the footprint of a single legacy line, effectively doubling throughput within the existing physical constraints of a single, standalone flowwrap installation. In addition, it delivers from 700 ppm, or 70 meters per minute of film speed per lane, depending on product size and characteristics, up to 1,400 ppm.

“The FR 400 TWIN demonstrates Harpak-Ulma’s dedication to innovation and a commitment to advancing efficient, effective, highly performing packaging solutions,” said Josh Becker, bakery segment manager, Harpak-Ulma. “For high-capacity snack, bar, cookie, bakery or confectionary operations seeking to efficiently scale production throughput sans physical plant expansions, the innovative, compact, high-performance FR 400 TWIN horizontal wrapper should be very attractive.”

While using a shared frame and HMI for centralized control, the machines are designed for full independent operation — enabling the lines to continue running separately — regardless of the operational status of the other. The interface of the FR 400 TWIN simplifies setup, operation and maintenance so operators can quickly switch between different product configurations.

