HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA has received the 2024 Energy Star Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), marking the seventh year in a row that the company has been recognized for its dedication to energy management strategy and leadership in the baking industry.

“It is an honor to receive ongoing recognition and support from the EPA as we live our Purpose of Nourishing a Better World,” said Ramon Rivera, senior vice president of operations at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “As part of our responsibility to preserve our planet for future generations, we remain dedicated to sustainability initiatives across our entire organization — from bakeries to our sales centers, distribution centers and offices.”

The Energy Star program honors a small group of businesses and organizations each year for their significant contributions to energy efficiency and a clean energy economy. These recipients often lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies, saving more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda creates unprecedented opportunity to build a clean energy economy, and private sector partners through programs like Energy Star are leading the way,” said Michael S. Regan, administrator of the EPA. “I congratulate this year’s Energy Star award winners for their innovation and leadership, in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change, and contribute to a healthier environment for all.”

Bimbo Bakeries also earned the EPA Energy Star for superior energy efficiency at 16 BBU facilities throughout the United States, marking the eighth year in a row for several of these locations to receive the award. Moreover, the company has achieved the Energy Star Challenge after three of its bakeries — Atwell (Toronto), Oxnard (Calif.) and Cicero (Ill.) — reduced energy intensity by 10% within five years.